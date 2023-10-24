Need plans for the New Year for your family? Oglebay is hosting a Super Mario New Year’s Eve Party.

For this New Year’s Eve, Oglebay plans to bring the iconic Super Mario Bros to life for an unforgettable celebration.

Join Mario, Luigi and the gang for an evening packed with thrilling games, delightful activities, and an explosion of joyful memories for the entire family.

A two-night family package, starting at $794 includes:

Two-night overnight accommodations in Oglebay’s Wilson Lodge

Dinner Buffet

Four (4) tickets to Super Mario NYE Family Celebration on December 31, 2023 featuring:

Magic Show Performance

Character Meet & Greets

Music by DJ Rockin’ Bob

Fireworks Patio After Party Featuring a Midnight Fireworks Display

Mountaineer Breakfast Buffets

Festival of Lights Rewards Book

One 2023-24 Festival of Lights Vehicle Pass

Souvenir Ornament

The price rate is based on two adults and up to two children. Additional children are $50 per child.

Event Timeline

6:00 p.m. | Seating & Social

6:30 p.m. | Dinner Buffet, Glessner Auditorium

7:30 p.m. | New Year’s Eve Magic Show

8:30 p.m. | Music by DJ Rockin’ Bob

9:30 p.m. | Balloon Drop

10:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. | Farewell & Fireworks Patio After Party with cash bar, hosted by DJ Brian Oliver, Wilson Lodge Lakeview Patio

More information can be found online.