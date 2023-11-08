Have you ever wanted to walk or sprint your way through the Festival of Lights at Oglebay? You will now have your chance.

Oglebay is putting on its first ever Festival of Lights Twinkle Trot.

Participants will be able to walk, jog, or sprint through a winter wonderland with millions of sparkling lights, festive displays, and heartwarming holiday music.

The event will be held on November 19 at 6pm and will cost $20 a person.

All participants will receive a souvenir T shirt.

More information and registration for the event can be found here.