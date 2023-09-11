WHEELING, W.V. –Enjoy some of the best culinary creations on wheels in a picturesque fall setting at the third annual Oglebay Food Truck Festival on Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Levenson Shelter.

From sizzling grills to sweet temptations, this year’s event offers a wide array of delicious dishes to satisfy every craving. But it’s not just about tantalizing the taste buds, it is a complete family affair. While adults indulge in culinary delights and seasonal beer garden, children can enjoy free kids’ activities! Live music will be playing throughout the day, including a Garth Brooks Tribute Show by the Garth Guy from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Entry to the festival is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to relax, listen to music and savor the flavors of the festival.

This year’s live music schedule includes:

11:00 a.m. – Jason Treuman

1:00 p.m. – New Age Adenas

3:00 p.m. – The Delaneys

5:00 p.m. – Pocket Change

7:00 p.m. – Garth Guy – Garth Brooks Tribute Show

For additional information, please visit oglebay.com/fall-food-truck-festival/