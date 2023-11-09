OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Oglebay Institute’s annual Festival of Trees kicked off Thursday at the Stifel Fine Arts Center, beginning a celebration of creativity and holiday décor.

Decorators with decades of experience have crafted 29 incredible trees along with a wide swath of other holiday items.

All of these items are available to purchase, with proceeds going to Oglebay Institute. Bidding opens today online, and will end on December 3rd at 4:00pm, or you can buy items outright.

Festival of Trees also coincides with the annual Holiday Art Show and Sale.

“Seeing the Stifel decked out for the holidays really kicks it off with a lot of joy, and a lot of heart. And seeing all of this creativity in one place, I think, reflects our community’s spirit of enthusiasm, not just for arts and culture, but also for this season. Which gives us an opportunity to bring it all together, and really to be together.” Micah Underwood, Oglebay Institute, Director of Development

Tomorrow the public will be invited to get their first-look at the Stifel Fine Arts Center from 5:30pm until 8:30pm.

Festival of Trees is sponsored by Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration and Belmont Savings Bank.