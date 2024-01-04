WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Wheeling is a town full of pride and a whole lot of history.

This history has been reserved for many years by local museums like Oglebay Institutes Glass and Mansion Museums.

An effort that has earned them the highest national recognition – accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums.

Museums of Oglebay Institute are excited to announce their NATIONAL Recognition Award Re-Accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums! More details tonight on @WTRF7News at 5! pic.twitter.com/kNf7EJR8jY — Annalise Murphy (@AMurphyNews) January 4, 2024

Only three percent of museums across the nation have earned this honor, and Oglebay Institute’s Museums are one out of five in West Virginia.

They’ve been accredited since 1972.

All museums undergo a reaccreditation review at least every 10 years to maintain accreditation.

Christin Byrum, director of museums of Oglebay Institute, says it’s a rigorous process that involves a self-study and being visited by a team of professionals who make the final recommendation of accreditation.

This year’s accreditation marks 51 years the institute has not only achieved but maintained this recognition of excellence.

From left to right: Christin Byrum and Holly McCluskey







“It signifies that we are meeting the best practices and highest standards in our profession. And it really signifies to the community that we are going to be good stewards of the things they gift to us. Whether that be collections, objects or financial resources.” Christin Byrum | Director of The Museums of Oglebay Institute

Oglebay institute’s glass museum was completely remodeled in 2022 to better showcase their collection. The renovations cost nearly $350,000 and were made to create a more meaningful experience for visitors.

To celebrate their 50 plus years of accreditation, Oglebay Institute is hosting an open house of both museums this Sunday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The open house is free and open to the public, and they invite everyone to attend.