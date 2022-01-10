Oglebay to get rid of Chance rail trail at Good Zoo for trackless train

Oglebay is set to transition into a new feature at the Good Zoo with a trackless train that will mean after the four decades, the Chance rail trail be will be no more.

The trackless train is set up to debut in the spring.

Oglebay says the newer trackless train will provide greater accessibility for all guests to enjoy the zoo and includes a narration system and provides larger seating to accommodate families.

The park also says the trackless train will also provide the flexibility to operate in different locations, as well as, provide a variety of opportunities to guests during special events.

The Chance rail trail is currently up for auction and, as of Monday, received 9 bids with the highest bid being $29,977.00 The auction closes on January 19 at 7:32 PM.

You can bid on the train here.

To see a sneak peek of the new trackless train head on over to Oglebay’s Facebook page