WHEELING, W.V. – Food! Beer! Music! Fun! Enjoy delicious food truck cuisine from across the region at the second annual Oglebay Food Truck Festival on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Levenson Shelter.

This year’s event will feature an eclectic array of food vendors, seasonal beer garden, free kids’ activities, live entertainment, and a spectacular fireworks display at 9 p.m.

“Last year’s food truck festival was very successful,” said Bob Peckenpaugh, Wheeling Park Commission President & CEO. “This year, we have added additional food trucks. We encourage the community to come out for the day and experience the park, eat some great food, listen to music and sit back to watch an amazing fireworks show to end the evening.”

Bring your lawn chair or blanket. Listen to live music throughout the day while you enjoy everything from pizza and burgers to barbeque and Greek cuisine. Those with a sweet tooth can choose from doughnuts, ice cream and more.

The live music schedule includes:

11:00 a.m. – Daniel Welsh, Variety1:00 p.m. – New Age Adenas, Americana

3:00 p.m. – Taylor Jo & the Copper Creek Band, Rock/Country

5:00 p.m. – Crazy Horse, Country/Southern Rock

7:00 p.m. – Bon Journey, Bon Jovi/Journey cover

For additional information, please visit oglebay.com/fall-food-truck-festival/