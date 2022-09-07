WHEELING, W.Va. –Grab your four-legged friends and join in the fun at Oglebay on Saturday, Sept. 10 for a full day of activities honoring your favorite furry friends.

Paws In The Park Event Highlights:

10 th Annual Drool at the Pool, presented by Dirty Paws Pet Care Service of Wheeling – This much-anticipated annual event provides local canines and their owners the chance to swim in Oglebay’s Crispin Center Pool during the final hours of summertime operation. A donation of $10 per dog is requested for entry, and all donations benefit the care and conservation of Oglebay Good Zoo animals. All participating dog owners must sign an Assumption of Risk and Release of Liability Agreement which is available at oglebay.com/drool. Proof of current rabies vaccination, parvovirus (CPV), canine distemper virus (CDV) and canine adenovirus (CVA) are required.

For additional information, please visit oglebay.com/paws-in-the-park.