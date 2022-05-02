Oglebay announced Monday the grand opening of its newest dining option, the Lakeview Cantina on Thursday., May 5, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The open-air dining venue will feature table service with specialty cocktails and south of the border favorites including nachos, tortilla salad bowls, chips & salsa, and signature tacos.

The Lakeview Cantina will be open Wed. and Thurs. from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Fri. and Sat. from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

There will also be live music every Saturday throughout the summer on the Lakeview Patio.

“We are thrilled to offer our guests and local residents a spicy selection of great food. We also wanted to take advantage of the beautiful spaces and views across the park. It is the perfect location for drinks with friends,” said Bob Peckenpaugh, Wheeling Park Commission President & CEO. “I am personally looking forward to the tacos!”

Guests can enjoy the outdoor dining experience, made possible by a generous gift from Debbie and Joe Eddy, on the Lakeview Patio overlooking Oglebay’s Schenk Lake. The Lakeview Cantina joins Oglebay’s other dining venues, the Garden Bistro, Route 88 BBQ & Brew, Crispin Café, Speidel Grill, Glassworks Grill and Ihlenfeld Dining Room.