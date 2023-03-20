This summer, Good Zoo campers will experience wildlife, nature, science, and the outdoors through hands-on activities, experiments, and animal ambassador experiences.

The Oglebay Good Zoo has announced 11 summer camp programs designed for kids and young adults ages 4 – 15, and campers who register before April 30 will receive 10% off registration fees

“Zoo camps are a great way for kids to learn about the biology of animals, caring for animals, wildlife conservation, and careers in biology fields in our unique zoo setting,” said Good Zoo Director Dr. Joe Greathouse.

In addition to Good Zoo activities, campers in 2nd – 8th grade programs will experience additional facets of the park including the outdoor pool at Oglebay’s historic Crispin Center, and campers enrolled in the new “Get Your Game On!” program will test their balance on Oglebay’s aerial challenge course.

“Our goal is to encourage a fun learning environment by ensuring that kids are interacting with animals and each other and getting at least 60 minutes of exercise every day through a variety of physical activities,” said Good Zoo Curator of Education Courtney Snyder. “Through sessions at Oglebay’s outdoor pool and splash pad, and the Good Zoo’s playground, we inspire play and teach campers the importance of living active, healthy lifestyles.”

2023 GOOD ZOO SUMMER CAMP PROGRAMS:

Muddy Grubby

June 5 – 9

Designed for kids ages 4 entering 1st grade

Nothing is too muddy or grubby for us in our most popular zoo summer education program! It’s all about Nature Play. We’ll find critters in the creek and worms in the mud. Splash, dig, explore, and build in this program. Visit with the animals, create nature art, and more! Make memories as we enjoy summer days exploring nature in this unforgettable experience.

Creepy Critters

June 26 – 30

Designed for kids ages 4 entering 1st grade

From creepy crawling creatures to scaly slithering serpents, explore the misunderstood critters in the zoo and out in nature! Even some of the cute and fuzzy animals have some odd adaptations. Campers will face their fears while meeting a cockroach and will even create a maze for pillbugs. Through games, crafts, and other activities, children will develop an appreciation for animals that they may have disliked before or enjoy learning more about the critters they have always loved!

Where the Wild Things Are

July 17 – 21

Designed for kids ages 4 entering 1st grade

In this program, we’ll learn about each of the seven continents and use crafts and hands-on activities to recreate the variety of habitats. Then, venture off into the zoo to discover the animals that call these habitats their home. Get a glimpse into the different cultures of the people that share the continents, too – decorate your own boomerang, create an African-inspired necklace, and make “sushi” for some of our animals!

Animals in Action

August 7 -11

Designed for kids ages 4 entering 1st grade

Hop like a kangaroo, slither like a snake, and run like a cheetah! Participants will discover why animals move the way they do and see them in action. We’ll start each day with animal yoga, and then use games and activities to explore the athletic capabilities of animals and see how our abilities match up!

Keeping It Real

June 12 -16

Designed for kids entering 2nd & 3rd grade

Through simulations, activities, and games, we will explore the exciting, rewarding, and demanding jobs at the zoo! Build your own animal exhibit and learn how zookeepers enrich and train animals. Examine real live zoo animals, read X-rays, use a microscope, and compare animal heart beats. You can even join our “I ate a bug club,” if you want, by taste-testing some of the same foods our animals eat. Monday through Thursday all activities take place at the zoo, but on Friday afternoon, we’ll take a swim at the outdoor pool.

NEW! Zoo-per Powers

July 3 – 7

Designed for kids entering 2nd & 3rd grade

Animals have incredible talents, much like the abilities of superheroes. Explore many of the extraordinary thing’s animals can do! Learn how some animals have super senses. See how some creatures can become almost invisible with their camouflage! At the end of the week, campers will design their own super animal and tell a story about its powers. Monday through Thursday all activities take place at the zoo, but on Friday afternoon, we’ll take a swim at the outdoor pool.

Play with the Animals

July 24 – 28

Designed for kids entering 2nd & 3rd grade

Join the zoo’s team to learn about how we make sure that the animals at the zoo are happy, healthy, and display natural behaviors. You’ll help us make special enrichment items and treats for the zoo animals and learn about how we train animals to assist with health and veterinary procedures. You’ll also get to make an enrichment item for your pet at home! Visit animal ambassadors and more! Each day will begin at the zoo, but in the afternoons, we’ll take a swim at the outdoor pool and play the training game in the water like a dolphin! Want to come to the program, but don’t want to go to the pool? Try our ½ day option from 9 am – 12 pm!

Dirty Filthy

August 14 -18

Designed for kids entering 2nd & 3rd grade

Don’t wait to join this popular messy adventure! Look for icky objects in a forest scavenger hunt! Collect branches to build a simple wilderness shelter. Complete a pollination experiment, play in the water, and learn the value of our “cute” and “not-so-cute” zoo animals. Monday through Thursday all activities take place at the zoo, but on Friday afternoon, we’ll take a swim at the outdoor pool.

Wild Work

June 19 -23

Designed for kids entering 4th – 8th grade

Experience the challenges of working at a zoo in this hands-on program. You will tackle the chores of a keeper, teach “guests” about the animals, and do some real research. You will even learn veterinary responsibilities as you share in the care of one of our animals, as well as many other activities to better understand all the wild jobs in a zoo. Interview a real zookeeper and get your most curious questions about life in a zoo answered! You’ll also get a chance to design your own exhibit. Monday through Thursday all activities will take place at the zoo, but on Friday afternoon, we’ll take a swim at the outdoor pool.

ZSI – Zoo Scene Investigation

July 10 – 14

Designed for kids entering 4th – 8th grade

A practical joker is creating havoc at the zoo! Animal names and graphics are changed, misinformation is prevalent, and even one of the golf carts is vandalized. Your help is needed to collect evidence, like fingerprints, and interview suspects. Earn your investigator’s badge as you solve these mysteries and help zoo visitors learn the true facts about the animals as you learn some forensic techniques. Campers will spend the afternoon swimming at Oglebay’s Outdoor pool. Want to come to camp, but don’t want to go to the pool? Try our ½ day option from 9 am – 12 pm!

NEW! Get Your Game On

July 31 – August 4

Designed for kids entering 4th – 8th grade

Test out your knowledge, agility, survival skills, and ability to overcome gross challenges in this game show inspired camp! From Jeopardy to Fear Factor, we will put our zoo twist on some popular game shows. See if you can guess the price of items used at the zoo. Are you smarter than a zookeeper? Or face-off in a trivia challenge with our staff! Monday through Wednesday all activities will take place at the zoo, but on Thursday afternoon we will visit Oglebay’s aerial course and Friday afternoon we’ll take a swim at the outdoor pool.

Dates and pricing vary per camp. Camp pricing and registration information is available online at oglebay.com/good-zoo/summer-camps or via phone by calling the Good Zoo office at 304-243-4100.

To enhance the camp experience, a variety of additional amenities are available for purchase including before- and after-care, camp t-shirts, and boxed lunches. Childcare rates, t-shirt pricing and lunch menus are also available at oglebay.com/good-zoo/summer-camps.