WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

It’s a long-standing tradition that’s spanned decades.



Just in time for the start of spooky season, “Boo at the Zoo” is back at Oglebay… and there’s a little something for everyone.



From collecting candy throughout the zoo to an interactive scavenger hunt, there’s also a spooky train ride and the Jumbo Jumper Air Pillow.



Something new this year is the Upper Ohio Valley Dairy Queen will give one lucky boy or girl the chance each weekend to win a year’s supply of Mini Blizzards and a zoo membership.

“So what’s exciting about Boo at the Zoo is this is our largest fundraiser annually, and we see anywhere from 13 to 16-thousand guests that come through the zoo in October for this event. Some new things that guests are going to see this year… we’ve had a number of local sponsors that have showed up and helped decorate some of the areas. And then we’re having, a decorating contest that will be on Facebook for some of those. We fundraise primarily for the care and the conservation of the animals at the zoo. So the zoo, when it operates, we’re fully self-sustaining, we’re not tax supported, so we’re unusual compared to other zoos in the country. We’re the third smallest community that has an accredited zoo.” Dr. Joe Greathouse – Oglebay Zoo Director

Sponsors for the event are Bordas & Bordas and the Upper Ohio Valley Dairy Queen.



Boo at the Zoo is happening every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout the month of October.