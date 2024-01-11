WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For the 35th year, Oglebay Insitute’s Stifel Fine Arts Center is showcasing local artistic talent with their Regional Student Art Exhibition.

They welcomed students and families from across the Ohio Valley to their opening reception of the exhibit where over 300 works were juried down to 122 pieces to be put on display.

Students in grades nine through twelve from 14 different high schools submitted artwork in six categories: Drawing, Photography, Mixed Media, Painting, 3-D & Sculpture, and Digital Painting.

First, second and third prizes were awarded in each category with a cash prize.

”What’s fun about it is sometimes it’s generational. You know, sometimes it’s the grandma who was the painter or the potter, and now it’s their grandchild that’s doing stuff. So, it’s great to see the multiple generations. And it’s fun to know when some of them actually exhibit their work here as adults and now to see their children or their grandchildren being able to have their work on the walls. It’s pretty awesome.” Rick Morgan – Director, Stifel Fine Arts Center

”Some of these kids might not even consider themselves artists, so to speak, and then to have a place like the Stifle that has the history and the prestige to put them up, I think is a really, really, really powerful thing. And I hope that it does get some of these kids to continue to make art go on to be artists with a capital A.” Kevin Clancy – Curator of Exhibitions, Stifel Fine Arts Center

Scholarships from local universities were also awarded to a few students.

The Regional Student Art Exhibition is free and open to the public to tour until February 9th.