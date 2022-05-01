WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-Bishop Mike Klusmeyer bid one last farewell visit to the​ Lawrencefield Parish Church in Wheeling before retirement.

The Episcopal Bishop of West Virginia has done a lot in the last 20 years. He’s helped consolidate 4 struggling parishes of Charleston, expanded ministries in the Ohio County area, and have also helped many low-income families. He’s even worked with WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital.

Lawrencefield Parish Church has honored Klusmeyer’s time in the ministry during today’s service.

Although he will miss everyone greatly, the Bishop says it’s time for his next chapter.

“It has been 21 years of good time. I have been enjoying it. Yeah, I’ll miss it. Believe me. I’ll miss being with different people every Sunday and getting to know who they are and how their journeys have expanded.” Bishop Mike Klusmeyer, Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia

The Bishop has said goodbye to the Lawrencefield Parish congregation, including many parish clergy and leadership members.

Klusmeyer’s officially retiring in mid-October.