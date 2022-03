Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police confirm that one man has died following a shooting on Wheeling Island Saturday night.

According to Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, it happened in front of Smoker Friendly’s on South Huron Street just before 7:30 pm.

The man was taken to Wheeling Hospital, where he later died.

Police say one person has been detained and is in questioning.

We’ll keep you updated on this developing story.