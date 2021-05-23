12 cyclists biking across US make stop in Wheeling

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-12 bicyclists, traveling from coast to coast, are making an overnight stop in Wheeling tonight before getting back on the road.

It’s a 75-day long trip.

They’re biking from Washington D.C. to Oregon: their final destination.

The Center Wheeling Fellowship Church is hosting them for the night, and even they enjoy part of the experience with the cyclists they met.

“Oh, it’s cool really cool because you never know who you’re gonna met. You’re just never going to know their stories. Every other person has told her story, has had amazing stories, what their journey is.” John Warnick, hosting adventure cycling

The event is in conjunction with Bike Wheeling.

They’ll get back on the road tomorrow morning, making their way to Byesville, Ohio.