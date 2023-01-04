A school bus crashed Wednesday in Ohio County.

Officials say the crash happened on the top of Dixson’s Run Road.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Department says that it’s possible the bus was ran off the road by another vehicle

The bus went into a ditch and kids got tossed around, according to officials

Officials say 15 kids were taken to Wheeling Hospital as a precautionary measure.

There are no major injures says Sheriff Tom Howard.

Wheeling Hospital says most of the patients are being discharged.

The driver of the bus was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

7News is working to gather more information