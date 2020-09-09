15 new positive COVID-19 cases in Ohio County

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing fifteen (15) new positive cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County.

These are new cases since September 4th.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 312 cases, including four (4) probable cases, and six (6) deaths.

Case surveillance, contact tracing and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department says investigation to date indicates that cases are associated with resident and nonresident vacation travel, group events including family gatherings, cases at higher education centers and cases with no other risk factor, which can be an indicator of active community spread.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is monitoring two outbreaks among facilities in Ohio County.