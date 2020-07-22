1600 Appalachian Power customers without power in Wheeling

Ohio County
Posted: / Updated:
power outages

(Wheeling) 1600 Wheeling residents are without power this morning due to construction work.

Construction crews working on the I-70 project hit lines Wednesday morning causing a power outage leaving 1600 customers without power according to Joelle Moray, spokesperson for Appalachian Power.

It will be several hours before Appalachian Power is able to restore power.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter