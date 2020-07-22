(Wheeling) 1600 Wheeling residents are without power this morning due to construction work.
Construction crews working on the I-70 project hit lines Wednesday morning causing a power outage leaving 1600 customers without power according to Joelle Moray, spokesperson for Appalachian Power.
It will be several hours before Appalachian Power is able to restore power.
- FBI, police seek man who robbed Ohio credit union carrying child
- Newsfeed Now: Shooting at Chicago funeral home; Deer breaks into home
- 1600 Appalachian Power customers without power in Wheeling
- Police come through with sweet surprise after 7-year-old girl calls 911 for ice cream
- $250 million project coming to Monroe County