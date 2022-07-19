WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-You could enjoy a special evening filled with tasty food and live music, while also supporting WVU Children’s Hospital.

It’s the 16th WVU Children’s Hospital Gala.

You’ll hear miraculous stories about how the hospital has saved the lives of many babies and children from the valley. The event will also have live and silent auctions. All the proceeds go towards the hospital’s transport team.

“I can’t say enough ‘thank yous’ for what this Gala has done for us in the past, the uniforms, the helmets, the equipment, very, very important equipment for the tiniest of babies for the children that we transport. We need to make sure that we keep the kids as safe as possible and provide state of the art equipment.” Cathy Richards, Nurse Manager for the children’s transport team

This gala has helped support the transport team for many years now. If you’d like to help support, go to OVCHGala.com to get tickets.

The event this year is August 6th at Oglebay.