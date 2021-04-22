$1,800 donated to help kids living with disabilities

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- EasterSeals is lending kids living with disabilities a helping hand, and this time with the support of one generous donation.

It’s all thanks to the Warwood Lions Club’s $1,800 donation, which is the largest total they’ve reached in nearly 15 years.

All the money is going into Easterseals’ program services, helping kids living with disabilities, including those fighting profound diseases like Cerebral Palsy or Spina Bifida.

The donation is a big help to Easterseals and especially, the kids.

We are just overwhelmed by the amount of support from the community. The Lions have done this for about 15 years. We’re grateful for them. Every little bit helps. This will be a great help to the children. Jay Prager, CEO of EasterSeals

I’m just tickled to death that were able to help those less fortunate children. I mean, what else is there in life, besides helping kids? Tom Stenger, Fundraiser of Warwood Lions Club

EasterSeals helps 2,500 kids per year supported, in part, by the Warwood Lions Club.

The EasterSeals in Wheeling is one of the 67 affiliates, making it one of America’s largest nonprofit healthcare organizations.