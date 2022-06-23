WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley is getting a helping hand from the 19th Wheeling Feeling Chili Cookoff.

The cookoff helped raise over $10,000 this year. The nonprofit says that’s the second highest amount ever raised in all chili cookoff history. All proceeds came from donated chili the chefs and other commercial places sold this year.

Jess Rine with the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley appreciates everyone’s support.

“I love the outdoor festivals because anyone can come out and support in whatever way they want and whatever capacity they to. We’ve had so many volunteers help. We had the restaurants participate, and we’ve had a ton of community members come out and support the community. That’s what it’s all about, and that’s what makes the Ohio Valley so special.” Jess Rine, executive director of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley financially supports 23 local nonprofits fighting the toughest issues in the community. Rine says this money will help out those nonprofits through 2023.

The city of Wheeling has partnered with United Way for the cookoff every year.