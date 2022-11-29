Officials have provided an update on the fire in Ohio County Monday night.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Two firefighters were injured in the blaze with one of the firefighters falling through the front porch due to the porch being weak.

Officials say the firefighters are okay and not seriously injured.

The homeowner is currently in the hospital and suffered severe burns officials said.

The fire happened at Gashell Run Road in Triadelphia. The home is considered a total loss

The West Virginia fire Marshal is currently investigating.