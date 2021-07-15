2021 Wheeling Hall of Fame inductees announced

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – For more than 200 years, Friendly City residents have made the world stand up and take notice of our area.

And today the Wheeling is officially recognizing another group of people who made their hometown proud.

Ten past and present Wheeling citizens were announced to be new members of the city’s Hall of Fame this afternoon.

They include luminaries from the 19th century to today, including Ziegenfelder chairman Lisa Allen, Ogden Half-Marathon founder Hugh Stobbs, and singer-songwriter B.E. Taylor.

The board that decides who makes the list says it’s not a decision they take lightly.

We make certain the people we are looking at have truly made a difference in the city of Wheeling, and maybe even more so in the region, in the state, in the nation. Robert DeFrancis, Chair of Wheeling Hall of Fame Board

DeFrancis says there are many more extraordinary people in the Friendly City than many residents know, so it’s the board’s job to make sure they learn about them.

Hall of Famers are classified into six categories: Business, Industry and Professions; Education and Religion; Music and Fine Arts; Public Service; Philanthropy; and Sports and Athletics.

The induction ceremony will take place September 10 at 6 p.m. inside WesBanco Arena.

Tickets can be bought at wesbancoarena.com or by calling 304-233-7000.

Here are the 2021 Wheeling Hall of Fame inductees, along with their categories: