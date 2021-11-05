24 years, amazing rescues: Ohio County dog warden retires

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – We’re saying a fond farewell to a familiar face in Ohio County.

Doug McCroskey Jr. is retiring as county dog warden after 24 years on the job.

Doug started with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department, where he worked for 11 years. Then when the county started the Animal Control Department in 1997, he took it over. He’s been there ever since. He has 24 years of hard work and amazing stories.

Doug once coaxed a German Shepherd from the edge of a cliff. It took 12 hours.

I finally caught the dog at 5 a.m. without either one of us falling off the cliff. It was about 100 feet drop to Route 2. Doug McCroskey, Retiring Ohio County Dog Warden

He has done water rescues of dogs.

I’ve gone swimming in the river. I feel through the ice on Wheeling Creek one year trying to get a dog that was stuck in the ice. All those came out good. Doug McCroskey, Retiring Ohio County Dog Warden

He once found a dog that had fallen into a pit.

It was like two days people kept hearing this dog barking. Nobody could figure out where it was. Finally we were able to track it down to an old abandoned factory. There was a pit where one of the pieces of machinery had been mounted and they had taken the machinery out and it had left an open pit. The dog had fallen down into that open pit. Doug McCroskey, Retiring Ohio County Dog Warden

Doug said 400 to 500 dogs come through these doors every year, and 600 to 800 cats. He’s adopted five dogs and eight cats from here over the years.

As he retires, he leaves the public with this parting advice.

I like to use the analogy that you treat your animals like you treat your kids. If you’re not willing to let your kids stay outside in certain weather, don’t let your animals stay outside in the weather either. Doug McCroskey, Retiring Ohio County Dog Warden

He also says adopt, don’t shop.

7News thanks him for many good stories, great rescues and plenty of appearances with 7News Pet of the Week!