26 charged in a drug conspiracy involving heroin, fentanyl, “crack” cocaine, and meth in Wheeling

WHEELING, WVa. – Residents of multiple states were arrested today after being charged in a 50-count indictment involving a drug conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced today in a press release.



The indictment charges 26 people in a drug distribution operation that sold cocaine base, also known as “crack,” heroin, methamphetamine, including “ice,” and fentanyl in Ohio County and elsewhere from February 2019 to August 2020.

n some instances, the sale of the drugs took place near protected locations such as North Park Apartments, Riverview Towers, Luau Manor, Madison Elementary School, Jensen Playground, Belle Isle Playground, Elks Playground, Bridge Park Playground, West Virginia Northern Community College, Wheeling Central Catholic High School, and Wheeling University.

Those arrested today and charged are:

• Jennifer Marie Cuffman, also known as “Jennifer Proctor” and “Jen,” 32, of Martins Ferry, Ohio

Carlos Leeper, also known as “Los,” 57, of Wheeling. West Virginia

• Andre Cornell Diggs, also known as “Dre” and “Big Homie,” 38, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio

• Jalen Deshon Dalton, also known as “J” and “NBA J,” 27, of Cleveland, Ohio

• Susan Manuel, 57, of Wheeling, West Virginia

• Quaison Maurice Harris, also known as “Action,” 35, of Willoughby Hills, Ohio

• Zachary James Parsons, 30, of Wheeling, West Virginia

• Erick Lamont Stanback Singleton, also known as “Gotti,” 26, of Cleveland, Ohio

• Matthew Trabert, 37, of Wheeling, West Virginia

• Willie Johnson, also known as “Ace,” 36, of Cleveland, Ohio

• Kristen Hoffler, 24, of Wheeling, West Virginia

• Larry A. Cuffman, also known as “Pops,” 60, of Martins Ferry, Ohio

Fourteen others are charged and still at large. Their names are not being released at this time.

“We are sending a strong message to all of those from other states who want to sell drugs in our neighborhoods. We will not tolerate the poison and violence. The residents and business owners on Wheeling Island and the City of Wheeling deserve to live, work, and recreate in a safe neighborhood,” said Powell.

“The dedicated men and women of the Drug Enforcement Administration are committed to stopping the flow of drugs and violence into West Virginia and bringing to justice those who seek to poison our communities and threaten the safety of our residents,” said Special Agent in Charge Todd Scott, of DEA’s Louisville Division. “Violence and drug crime know no borders; we will find you, wherever you are, and put you behind bars,” added Scott.

The government is seeking forfeiture of more than $21,000 in cash and multiple firearms associated with the alleged crimes.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shawn M. Adkins and Clayton J. Reid are prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, which includes the Drug Enforcement Administration, West Virginia State Police, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wheeling Police Department, investigated. The U.S. Marshal Service, Columbus Police Department Gang Crimes Unit, the Martins Ferry Police Department, and the Bellaire Police Department also assisted.