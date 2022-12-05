The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office said three people were arrested after a chase that started at the Ohio Valley Mall.

The Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of shoplifters at Rural King when deputies arrived on the scene they said they ran a plate to a vehicle that came back stolen.

Deputies say they stopped the vehicle near Michael’s and the woman in the driver’s seat put the car in the drive and took off.

The Sheriff’s Office said the chase went from the Ohio Valley Mall toward West Virginia on I-470 with speeds going over 100 mph.

Deputies say while on chase the woman driving the vehicle hit a concrete barrier and was stopped on the Interstate. Deputies say they blocked the vehicle in front and Bridgeport Police blocked the vehicle from behind. The woman still continued to drive and hit the deputy’s vehicle in front. Belmont County says no deputies were injured.

Deputies say the woman driving the vehicle and two other occupants were arrested.

The driver, Cassandra Hirosky, 34 from Wheeling, and Joshua Carney, 29 from Wheeling were taken to the Northern Regional Jail.

Another passenger, John Berry, 47, was released from the scene to Wheeling Hospital.

Belmont County officials say charges will be filed for receiving stolen property, failure to comply, and aggravated vehicular assault.