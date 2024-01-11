UPDATE: 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024

Authorities say I-70 W is now reopened.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard says there were a total of four crashes on that roadway Thursday night.

The first involved three vehicles and one juvenile was injured.

In another incident, one vehicle crashed and the West Virginia State Police is investigating.

Yet another incident involved a vehicle and semi-truck, and there were no injuries there.

There was also a single-vehicle accident a half-hour before the other incidents. That vehicle ran off the roadway.

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard tells 7NEWS that they are responding to 3 separate crashes on I-70 westbound.

The left lane of I-70W has been closed around the 7-8 mile markers toward the bottom of 2 Mile Hill.

Details are limited right now, and we do not know if anyone has been injured.

The cause of the crashes are also unknown at this time.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.