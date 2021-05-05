3-year-old battling rare disease needs your help

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- There’s a special little girl that could use our help tonight. She is three years old and is battling a rare disease.

The disease she’s facing is rare, and the odds they’ll find a cure for her is even rarer. We’re talking a one in a million chance.

But the Raddish family isn’t losing hope for their little girl… Ella.

Ella is just like any other 3-year-olds you know. She’s fun, sassy, loves playing with barbies and being outside.

But underneath it all, she’s battling severe aplastic anemia, or as it also goes by SAA, which means the bone marrow doesn’t produce enough blood cells.

Saint Jude Children’s Hospital finds there’s a one or two million chance anyone gets it a year, and if they find her a bone marrow donor that matches, her family says that would save her life.

“We need to get as many people as we can on the registry. She has no match at this time, and without a match donor, we don’t have a cure for her.” Joshua Raddish, Ella’s father

“Just pray everyday that hopefully someone out there is her one in a million.” Brittany Raddish, Ella’s mother

The Raddish family is asking for everyone’s help.

If you’d like to help, go to a donor match drive and there’s two you can go to this month. One’s this Saturday at the Wheeling Park parking lot from 9 am to 1 pm.

But if you can’t make it, go May 22nd. It’s at the Brady’s Roadhouse in Waynesburg, PA from 11 am to 3 pm.

Just make sure you don’t eat or drink beforehand, and the family says you have to be anywhere from 18 to 44 years old.