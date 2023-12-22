WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re driving down Marwin Drive, you’ll notice that a Wheeling tradition that’s 40 years old has returned to the front lawn of the Wheeling Mar-Win Church of the Nazarene.

This Christmas tradition is 40 years old and has made a name for itself here in Wheeling! The Wheeling Mar-Win Church of the Nazarene shows its annual live nativity on December 21st, 22nd, & 23rd each year from 6:30-8:00pm!⛪️🎄



Check it out tonight on @WTRF7News ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kMWQzpEqoV — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) December 23, 2023

The church’s annual live nativity is on display for passersby every year from December 21st through the 23rd.

Drivers slow down and stop to admire the scene that has made a name for itself for generations.

”When you go out in public and they look at you and say, ‘Oh, you’re from the Little Nazarene Church up there in Marwin. My kids grew up with that.’ It just is overwhelming to hear people talk and this year it was even more than ever before. Everybody just seemed like everybody’s watching for it. So, it is a blessing. It really is.” Florence Croft – Pastor’s Wife/Sunday School Superintendent, Wheeling Mar-Win Church of Nazarene

If you happen to find yourself on Marwin Drive, they will be out there for the last time before the holiday again on December 23rd from 6:30 to 8:00pm.