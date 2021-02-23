42 Annual Wheeling Toughman Contest Scheduled For May

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The 42 annual Toughman Contest is scheduled for May 7 and 8 2021 at the Wes Banco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia.

This is according to the Original Toughman Contest West Virginia website and the Wes Banco Arena website.

No start times have been listed at this moment.

Wes Banco Arena currently still has a mandatory mask policy that states masks must be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

The Wes Banco Arena website says failure to comply will result in rejection from the building.