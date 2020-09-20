6th Annual West Virginia Day of Hope all online; offering resources for people battling drug addiction

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Today is West Virginia Day of Hope where anyone facing substance use is reminded they aren’t alone.

“To me, it is the start of making a change.” Marisa Scott, Project Coordinator for YSS Prevention Services

It’s the 6th year of West Virginia Day of Hope.

Youth Service System, Community Impact Coalition, and the West Virginia Council of Church all are behind it and have something to say.

“It’s okay to not be okay. It’s okay to take a step outside of your comfort zone and get help.” Marisa Scott, Project Coordinator for YSS Prevention Services

This isn’t the first year they’ve celebrated this, but it’s never been quite like this.

It’s all online. A few religious leaders are recording a church service with some others in recovery sharing their stories. They’re talking about the impact of substance use on children, particularly those in foster, adoptive, and kinship care.

All over there’s also messages of hope for people who organizers say need it the most… all from local faith Leaders and Community Partners.

“I just really want to encourage each of us to be human during these really uncertain times, and to look at other people around us as the human beings they are, and offer support to them in ways that we feel comfortable with.” Susan Harrison, Executive Director of CASA for Children

Beyond Addiction Support Group and Serenity Hills Life Center is just a couple of the places they say you could find hope.

