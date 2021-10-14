74 years ago today: Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier

FILE – In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2012, file photo, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles Yeager talks to members of the media following a re-enactment flight commemorating his breaking of the sound barrier 65 years earlier, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Yeager, the first pilot to break the sound barrier, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at age 97. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- On this day 74 years ago, a West Virginia man made history, in 19-47 Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier.

Yeager was the first person at the time to do so and breaking the sound barrier was a huge milestone for space travel.

His flight tested how well rockets could perform at high speeds, Yeager’s flight guided all future development.

Space travel today might not be possible without Yeager’s flight because today’s space-crafts are very similar to Yeager’s rocket-plane.

Yeager flew combat missions in both World War II and the Vietnam War and although not one himself, Yeager trained some of the nation’s first ever astronauts.

