A behind the scenes look of a local movie in-the-making; created by local film maker and college students

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)- Ask any film student you know and they probably can’t say they’ve made a movie come to life.

But this particular movie doesn’t have your ordinary cast and crew, and it’s all lead by local film maker Shawn Holmes.

It’s a success story of one local film maker.

Shawn Holmes has been in the movie-making scene since he was 13.

But his career took an unexpected turn when his work caught the attention of a big-time producer. Robert Tinnell’s a veteran West Virginia film maker. Tinnell’s worked for a lot of big-name directors but now is running his own film-making program at the Douglas Education Center.

Tinnell was looking for someone to work with his students, and Shawn Holmes came to mind.

“He (Tinnell) called in the middle of October and said ‘hey, I know you’re trying to make this movie. Why if the school funds in and brings you in as the artist and renaissance, and you can teach these kids a little something about directing’, and I just jumped all over it.” Shawn Holmes, local film maker

And that very next day, his idea quickly became a movie in-the-making.

“It came together super-fast.” Shawn Holmes, local film maker

His movie’s called “How to Tie a Tie”. It’s a coming-of-age story of a teen, abandoned by his father, who learns how to become a man.

The movie is coming together in no time with the seniors running the show: each contributing in their own way. One’s a producer. Another works on lighting and camera work. Holmes also has an Editor and a Cinematographer.

The rest of the class are being supervised by the seniors in a number of roles.

“It’s just really great to give these kids real world, on-set experience with professional directors, producers, actors. I went to a very prestigious film school, and I didn’t get an experience like this when I was in school.” Shawn Holmes, local film maker

Holmes says that they have started casting, and there’s even a cameo role in it for someone famous. They’ve also secured a house and diner that have been in movies before.

… A lot of work, but Holmes can’t wait for everyone to see the turn out.

“We’ve had a lot of help from a lot of community organizations and our local partners and sponsors, and so we hope everybody comes out and sees what they’re community was able to do.” Shawn Holmes, local film maker

Filming begins shooting December 13th, with the big red carpet premiere in Wheeling on January 29th. Holmes says they’ll announce the location of the premiere shortly. So stay with 7 News for that announcement.