A big thanks to 5 city of Wheeling leaders

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple is giving 5 city leaders a big thanks for all they do.

They’re recipients of the Martin Luther King Jr. award.

Pastor Darrell Cummings first recognized the late Mike Myer, who Cummings says believes in the community, and delegate Shawn Fluharty. Cummings says Fluharty has helped us through the Pandemic. Even Mayor Glenn Elliott, Fire Chief Larry Helms, and Sheriff Tom Howard also did a lot in the Pandemic, and were recognized as well.

Cummings is grateful to all the recipients, and some have also worked closely with Cummings, including Chief Helms and Sheriff Howard.

“I know it has my name on it, but it is going to be on behalf of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office. We work well with Pastor Cummings. We make a very good team. It’s always about the community.” sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County

Cummings gives credit to Chief Helms and Sheriff Howard. Cummings says they both counseled him, and that helped him still help others during COVID.