A blue bridge? Changes are coming to I-70

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you have taken the Fort Henry bridge, you probably noticed a change in traffic patterns.

The lanes shifted last weekend are now all below the blue side of the bridge.

This is to make way for the other half of the structure to be repainted, with the entire bridge being painted blue in the next couple of months.

West Virginia Department of Highways District 6 District Engineer Tony Clark says everything is going smoothly, but all timelines are weather dependent.

He said the next change you may notice will be on the Eastbound end of the bridge.

“I-70 Eastbound to Main Street, coming down into Wheeling. That ramp will be closed for work, just like the other ramps in the area have been. Don’t have an exact date for that but the target is mid-September probably.” Tony Clark – District 6 District Engineer, WV Department of Highways

He also said the portion of I-70 eastbound through the tunnel should begin to open in late October or early November, but again is weather dependent.