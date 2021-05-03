A closet in Wheeling now ready to help area women stay hygienic

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — When ladies walk into Laughlin Memorial Chapel, they can open up a closet just for them.

Inside they’ll find highly sought after items not in most pantries: deodorant, soap, toothpaste, flashlights, and feminine hygiene products.

It comes from knowing what those in the homeless community need the most right now.

We’re working with the Blossom Program here. They come in on Saturdays. They’re able to have some special time. We want to make sure that we make them feel like how they want to feel and give them a new start. Darlene Stuckey, Community Relations Rep for Unicare

Multiple Wheeling organizations have signed on in partnership with Unicare to help make sure girls can stay clean.

Organizers know that if you live in a tent but want to eat, you’ll still want to wash your hands.

The needs that we are filling are things that even if people are receiving any kind of benefit, are not things you can buy with food stamps and that you might struggle otherwise.” Martha Wright, Executive Director for Laughlin Memorial Chapel

Unicare says some girls cannot even go to school because they don’t have access to feminine products.

The closet is open Monday through Thursday from noon to 2 and Saturday from 10 to 2.

If you want to make an appointment to gather supplies, call 304-232-2630.

Another person in the community is collecting products specifically for women’s health month. Lisa Werner at 304-234-9221 to donate money or give feminine products. It will benefit the closet at Laughlin Chapel and Charlie’s Closet.