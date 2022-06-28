WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The new North Wheeling Community Center has opened its doors to give us a quick tour inside.

It’s been rebuilt after its office at the former Sacred Heart Church burnt down in 2018.

The new center still offers room for showers, graduation parties, staff meetings, and a space for children to play outside, but it has a different look and feel. Inside there is an open room and a small kitchen right by it.

It also has a maintenance shop and office out back, which helps take care of the apartments near by.

“I’m very excited. I’m thrilled with the way it came out. I’m thrilled with the look of the building and the feel. To me, it’s very warm and inviting.” Joyce Wolen, Wheeling Housing Authority

This entire building is redone, except for the playground, which is temporarily closed.

Joyce Wolen with the Wheeling Housing Authority says it still needs to be refurnished.

If you’d like to use the space, contact the Wheeling Housing Authority.

The center won’t be available until July 7th.