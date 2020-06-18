Good Shepherd Nursing Home Welcoming Back Visitors

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The parents and grandparents you have missed in the nursing homes do not have to wait another day for you to visit.

It’s been a three-month-long wait until Linda Vidoni could see her mother-in-law, Ann Vidoni, again.

97-year-old Ann Vidoni lives at The Good Shepherd Nursing Home.

The last time Ann and Linda have seen each other face-to-face was on her 97th birthday last March, and just days later, West Virginia was under quarantine.

Not until yesterday could Ann be visited by family at The Good Shepherd Nursing Home, which is one of the nursing homes in the state that opened Wednesday, June 17. Linda has had the chance to catch up with Ann over the phone while in quarantine, but she says there’s nothing like seeing her in-person.

“You don’t know when it’s going to be the last time, but see today, I get to see her.” Linda Vidoni, mother-in-law of Ann

Ann is one of the 200 residents at The Good Shepherd Nursing Home. It’s sister facility, the Welty Home For the Aged, has about 50 living there.

