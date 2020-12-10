https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

‘A Not-So-Silent Night with the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’ airs on WTRF.com tonight

Ohio County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Friendly City hasn’t been able to experience the Wheeling Symphony live for quite a while.

But tonight—we’ll be treated to a holiday orchestral event from the comfort of our couch.

Tonight you can watch ‘A Not-So-Silent Night with the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’ on WTRF-CBS and on WTRF.COM and our 7News Facebook Page.


The one-hour concert will also feature a chorus and an appearance from the Wheeling Skate Club.
Conductor John Devlin will raise his baton for the opening notes tonight at 7:00 PM.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter