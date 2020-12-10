‘A Not-So-Silent Night with the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’ airs on WTRF.com tonight

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Friendly City hasn’t been able to experience the Wheeling Symphony live for quite a while.



But tonight—we’ll be treated to a holiday orchestral event from the comfort of our couch.



Tonight you can watch ‘A Not-So-Silent Night with the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’ on WTRF-CBS and on WTRF.COM and our 7News Facebook Page.



The one-hour concert will also feature a chorus and an appearance from the Wheeling Skate Club.

Conductor John Devlin will raise his baton for the opening notes tonight at 7:00 PM.