A semi still on its side at the Route 2/US-250 ramp

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Heading towards Wheeling off the exit ramp of Route 2, a semi truck remains rolled over on the side of the road, hours after the initial accident.

One lane is closed but no traffic is backed-up.

The Linden truck driver tells 7NEWS he was trapped in the cabin for a little while where Wheeling Police rescued him.

The tow company, Braden’s A-1 Towing, is there working to get the truck rolled away.

Wheeling PD has yet to release more information on the accident. Stick with 7NEWS for the updates.