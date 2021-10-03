A Special Wish: Jaymison, you’re going to Universal!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – “A Special Wish” for a special kid.

Jaymison Redman, you’re going to Universal with your Mom, Dad and big brother!

To be able to do something that makes them happy is the best feeling in the world. Annmarie O’Grady, Executive Director, A Special Wish Foundation-Ohio Valley Chapter

That happiness comes after a tough year for the Redmans.

A headache, lead to testing, the discovery of a brain tumor and a cancer diagnosis.

Three brain surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation, that was in Cincinnati. Now we’re back here and we’re just being monitored right now. He is in remission. Cirstin Redman, Jaymison’s Mom

When Jaymison is up to it, the family will take their vacation.



For the entire team at A Special Wish Foundation-Ohio Valley Chapter, each child is special and they jump to action, bringing joy to each and every member of the family.

These parents are living every parent’s worst nightmare and what we can do for them, whether it’s for a day, a week, or it’s a wish they’ll have for a while is why we do what we do Annmarie O’Grady, Executive Director, A Special Wish Foundation-Ohio Valley Chapter

They can’t do it without the community’s help and the help of partners.

For Belmont Savings it’s our passion to be involved in the local community. We supported the foundation for five years, and I do also, so it’s great to be here. Tom Modra, Belmont Savings Bank

Or Fitzimmons Law Firm, who made Jaymison’s wish come true.

It’s heartbreaking to know that someone this young is going through something like that and it just touches our hearts. If we can give just a little bit, just make a experience, it’s all worth it.”) Kayleen Clough, Fitzsimmons Law Firm

The Ohio Valley is a community that rallies around those in need, extending generosity to strangers. As Jaymison healed, his family could feel the prayers and support.

It’s because of the generous community that A Special Wish can reach out a helping hand, give families a reason to smile and replace the bad and the scary with the happy and hopeful.

It’s our mission to grant wishes. We want to grant wishes to every child in this Valley that has a life-threatening illness. Annmarie O’Grady, Executive Director, A Special Wish Foundation-Ohio Valley Chapter

Enjoy your trip, Jaymison!