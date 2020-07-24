A Touch of Amish

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- It was not an ideal year to start a business.



But Kevin and Anne Carroll of Wheeling were determined to carry out their mission of “bringing Amish Country to your doorstep.”



And now on the one-year anniversary of Touch Of Amish, their customers are glad they did.



The business, in a charming bungalow at 1128 National Road, offers products and produce straight from Amish country.





They have wine, cheese, baked goods, fudge, grass-fed beef, primitive crafts, jarred goods, Rada cutlery, dip mixes and drink mixes.



Customers come from all over the Ohio Valley, whether for a bottle of wine, fresh-picked corn or peaches “so juicy you have to eat them over the sink.”



They say 50% of their business came from setting up a booth at weekend festivals, which didn’t happen this year because of the COVID 19 orders.



But customers have gotten in the habit of coming to them, and business is booming.



Whether it’s a jar of black raspberry jam or a wooden plaque extolling the virtues of family, everyone finds something they like.



They say older people who can no longer travel to Amish country are especially grateful that they bring their products to the Ohio Valley.