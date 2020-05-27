A Wheeling man and a Pennsylvania man admit to their roles in a drug distribution operation

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Two men have admitted to drug distribution in the Wheeling area, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Albert Lee Brooks also known as “B,” of New Castle, Pennsylvania, pled guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base within 1000 feet of a Protected Location” Brooks, age 48, admitted to selling “crack” cocaine near Luau Manor in Ohio County in March 2019.

Damend Lavel Pollard, also known as “Skills,” of Wheeling, pled guilty to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a Protected Location.” Pollard, age 49, admitted to selling methamphetamine near Luau Manor in Ohio County in March 2019.

Brooks and Pollard each face at least one and up to 40 years incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.