WHEELING, W.Va. – A Wheeling, West Virginia, man has admitted to the distribution of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.

Rashun Rafael Suncar, also known as “Blackie,” 36, pled guilty Thursday to the distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents, Suncar sold pills stamped as the prescription medication Percocet that contained fentanyl near the Elks Playground in East Wheeling. Agents obtained a search warrant for Suncar’s residence where they recovered additional drugs along with a 9mm Taurus pistol.

Suncar faces a up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is seeking a sentencing enhancement against Suncar because of the firearm found in his home.

The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Nogay is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.