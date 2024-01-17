The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia (ACLU-WV) is suing Wheeling after City Council approved the city homeless camping ban.

The ACLU sent a letter to 7News saying “After giving the City of Wheeling 96 hours to pause its so-called “camping ban” that criminalizes being homeless in public, the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia (ACLU-WV) filed a lawsuit to block the ordinance from being enforced.

Wheeling Council met on Tuesday night to approve the camping ban that will start at 5pm on Wednesday.

“We said we would file a lawsuit against Wheeling if officials failed to stop criminalizing

homelessness in public and now we are,” ACLU-WV Legal Director Aubrey Sparks said.

“Wheeling was given time to solve this issue and chose not to – if they continue to kick the

can down the road, then they will be forced to deal with this issue by a court.”

ACLU-WV legal staff filed the lawsuit late Tuesday evening in the Northern District of West

Virginia. The complaint can be found here

It was mentioned by members of council that the ban itself has a section stating that exceptions for approved camping locations may be made at the discretion of the city manager, which he says he would be happy to consider.

There are five camps throughout the city with anywhere from 10 to 30 people that will be affected