WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)

Police officers, sheriff’s deputies, EMTs and firefighters took part in a realistic-looking drill Thursday at the old OVMC complex.

The course, taught by Louisiana State University, focused on the latest techniques for dealing with an active shooter.

National experts have learned valuable lessons since Columbine, Sandy Hook and other mass tragedies.

They learned that waiting to secure the scene before shipping out victims ended up wasting valuable minutes.

“There were a lot of people bleeding to death because first responders waited for everything to clear,” explained Lou Vargo, executive director of the Ohio County EMA. “So this course teaches the rescue task force concept by taking firefighters and paramedics, being escorted by law enforcement officers in an area that’s relatively safe. You can go in there, initiate treatment and then remove them safely and that’s how we save lives.”

Participants came from the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department, Wheeling Police and Fire departments, Ohio County EMS, several Belmont County tactical dispatchers and two West Liberty University police officers.

Vargo says it’s good to have them all involved, since they would probably be coming from other departments and even other states in case of a real active shooter situation.