Advocates for the homeless react to judge’s ruling allowing camps to be removed

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – Street MOMs, an organization that supports Wheeling’s homeless population, issued this statement:

Street MOMs will be consistent with our message to our unhoused friends. Our message has always been that they are loved and cared for. We will continue to drive that message home until they find stability, the kind of stability that is life changing. We are committed to being the hands and feet of Jesus, and we believe that Jesus wants them to rise up out of homelessness into the life they are called to live. We will also continue to educate our community about our friends. These are folks that have experienced trauma from an age when they had no control over their lives. Street MOMs are about commitment, love and service. We will love them right up to and through the end, and we wish our Friendly City would walk alongside with us.

The following statement was issued by Kate Marshall of the House of Hagar: