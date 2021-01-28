Advocates hope to put an end to domestic violence

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Domestic violence remains a problem across the county….

Local advocates are speaking out when only days ago ex-Seattle Seahawks player Chad Wheeler was charged with domestic violence.

“It’s heart-wrenching. It really is.” Michele Helms, director of the YWCA family violence prevention program

In the wake of the ex-Seattle Seahawks player being arrested, Wheeling’s Young Women’s Christian Associate’s Michele Helms isn’t being quiet.

“We can’t keep sweeping things under the rug just because of who a person is or isn’t, and I just believe they have to be held accountable.” Michele Helms, director of the YWCA family violence prevention program

Ex-player Chad Wheeler is facing domestic violence-related charges.

Unfortunately, this isn’t unheard of for Helms.

Helms is the director of the family violence prevention program. She single-handedly works with hundreds of cases like this a year, and it isn’t a story that she says needs to be repeated.

“A lot of people need to be more educated on how serious the issue is.” Michele Helms, director of the YWCA family violence prevention program

Helms says just being more aware of it could be a way out for someone facing it.

“I always say the rule of thumb is if someone is acting different than they normally do” Michele Helms, director of the YWCA family violence prevention program

Helms says everyone reacts to trauma differently, but you can still spot it. If someone is usually outgoing, and they’re acting withdrawn and just not into their normal activities, Helms says that’s a red flag, but not the only red flag.

There are physical signs as well, but the emotional and financial ones are more difficult to see.

Helms says if you aren’t sure, don’t hesitate to tell someone.

“If you see something that you feel is not normal or a dangerous situation or just doesn’t feel right, go with your gut and call for help.” Michele Helms, director of the YWCA family violence prevention program

If you’re facing domestic violence yourself, Helms says you aren’t alone.

“I know it takes courage to leave, but there are people out there to help. You don’t have to do it alone.” Michele Helms, director of the YWCA family violence prevention program

If you see something or have a question, Helms urges you to call 1(800) 698-1247. It’s available 24-7.