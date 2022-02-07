AEP Reinforcements called in for Ohio, Marshall Counties

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Around 4,800 customers in Ohio and Marshall County are still out of power after Winter Storm Landon hit the Ohio Valley.

About 230 outages are the source of the problem for the roughly 4,800 customers and now AEP reinforcements from all across the region are in Ohio and Marshall County to help.

Having crews come in and help is common, according to External Affairs Manager Joelle Moray but she says the amount of help is what is rare.

Moray says typically a dozen or two workers come to help when needed but the severity called for 350 AEP workers from across the region.

To put things into perspective, Moray says one outage causing multiple people to lose power could call for up to 18 Field Techs to fix it, that is why so many out of state workers are being called in.

At the peak of the outages Moray says, over 14,000 customers were without power.

Moray says safety is AEP’s number one priority and if you see a downed line do not go near it and immediately contact authorities.

Moray says crews have been out working around the clock since Thursday and continue to work around the clock to restore the power in Ohio and Marshall County.