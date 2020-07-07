After 90-year-old woman dies in intersection, her family wants a change

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Just weeks ago, a woman was struck and killed on Washington Avenue.

Police say 90-year-old Jean Och was jaywalking in the intersection. The driver was not charged.

This heavily-trafficked area is frequently used by locals as a convenient spot to reach popular hubs and neighborhoods.

Now relatives of Och want change, believing this intersection at least needs crosswalks to save others from a similar fate.

Her grandson Jeffrey walked the streets of Washington Ave, gathering names on a petition for a cross-walk addition.

There are no cross walks to be found. No signage. No pedestrian safeguards at all. I’m going around the community here to gather signatures for a petition. Jeffrey Parsons, Jean Och’s Grandson

There is no crosswalk for more than half a mile in the area.

Jeffrey takes his case before city council on Tuesday with more than 170 signatures on his petition.

Stay with 7News for any updates.